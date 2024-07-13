iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark raised their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.94.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$88.23 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$94.25. The company has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$87.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.51.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,207. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

