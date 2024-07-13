Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$110.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.38.

TSE IMO opened at C$95.97 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$63.52 and a one year high of C$101.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

