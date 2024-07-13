Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.00

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 12949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $209,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $135,821. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

