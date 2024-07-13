Innovid’s (CTV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Innovid stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Innovid has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 279,830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 331,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

