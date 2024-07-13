InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$202.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.30.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of C$38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

