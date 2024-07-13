Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys 4,580 Shares of Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg acquired 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,862.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Citizens had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

