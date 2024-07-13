Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 59,925 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98.

Keith E. Creel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.26, for a total transaction of C$6,307,717.49.

On Friday, May 10th, Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$113.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.