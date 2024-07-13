Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells 12,530 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

