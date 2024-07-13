Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.69.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 46.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 234,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 68,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

