Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells 4,372 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30.

On Monday, June 17th, Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00.

Vita Coco Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

