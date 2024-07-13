Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 21,949 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $191,395.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $469,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.