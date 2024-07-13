Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

