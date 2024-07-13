Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Bank of America cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ IART opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

