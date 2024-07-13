Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of IPAR opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

