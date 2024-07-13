Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Down to $124.82

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.82, but opened at $121.86. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $122.47, with a volume of 157,463 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

