International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

