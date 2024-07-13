International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICAGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.46 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

