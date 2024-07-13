International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 705.9% in June

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 705.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 197.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

