Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

