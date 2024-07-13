Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.