iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.32

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 10212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

