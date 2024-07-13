iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $565.01

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $565.01 and last traded at $564.59, with a volume of 289321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 264,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

