iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.36

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.36 and last traded at $136.36, with a volume of 2196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.11.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

