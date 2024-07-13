iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.86

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.86 and last traded at $100.50, with a volume of 11458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.83.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

