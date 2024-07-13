iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.35

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 14180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

