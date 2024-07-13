iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.10

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 22102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,234,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.