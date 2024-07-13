iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.12

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.12 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 4367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

