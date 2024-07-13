iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.56

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $949.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.