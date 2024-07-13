iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,366.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

