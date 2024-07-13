iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.69

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 184152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,960 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,338,000 after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,483 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,109,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,987,000 after acquiring an additional 92,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 991,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

