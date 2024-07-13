iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.61.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

