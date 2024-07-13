iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $307.00

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $307.00 and last traded at $306.80, with a volume of 48584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

