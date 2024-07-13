iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,695,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SOXX stock opened at $259.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

