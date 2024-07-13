iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.97

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.97 and last traded at $120.97, with a volume of 2945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

