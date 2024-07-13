Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.35.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

