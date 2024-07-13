J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

J.Jill Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of JILL opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $402.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,483.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,311,352 shares of company stock valued at $40,683,216. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

