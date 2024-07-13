Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $313,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

