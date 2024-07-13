Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus Buys 47,492 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,724,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,406.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.0 %

JHG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Get Our Latest Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.