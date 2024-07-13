Jefferies Financial Group Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $66.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.22.

AEM stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,595,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

