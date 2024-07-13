Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

TSE HBM opened at C$12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

