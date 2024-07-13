Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $21.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE AGI opened at $17.63 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 428,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

