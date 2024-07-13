Jennison Associates LLC Has $443.97 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,216,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,603 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $443,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 370,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.61.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

