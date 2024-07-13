Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,122,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,837 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 5.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $177,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

