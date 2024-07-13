Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

