Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $215.43

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $215.43 and last traded at $215.40, with a volume of 13809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.