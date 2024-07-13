JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

