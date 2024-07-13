JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

