JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims WEX (NYSE:WEX) Target Price to $210.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.93.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.62. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,371 shares of company stock worth $905,802. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2,524.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

