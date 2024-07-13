JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.78

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 6686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

