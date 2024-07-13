Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Benchmark

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

